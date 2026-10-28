Dickson urges INEC to probe alleged AI-generated voter photos

Dickson

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to urgently investigate concerns over suspected artificial intelligence-generated photographs and questionable entries in the preliminary voter register published on its website.

Dickson described the allegations as a serious matter requiring urgent attention, warning that failure to establish the facts and address any irregularities could undermine public confidence in the 2027 general elections.

The former Bayelsa State governor spoke on Wednesday at his Abuja residence when he received the National Coordinator of the Dickson Movement for Democracy, Comrade Ogbidi Emmanuel, and other members of the group, who formally presented the organisation to him and decorated him as its Grand Patron.

Dickson said INEC must provide a clear explanation of the allegations and take necessary steps to safeguard the integrity of the voter register.

He acknowledged that the commission might have issued a response but maintained that it must go beyond statements to ensure the credibility of the database.

“The issue of alleged AI-generated names and photographs in INEC’s voter register is a serious matter that deserves urgent attention.

“It is not something that should be dismissed as mere speculation. Concerns have been raised about the authenticity of some entries, and INEC must address them promptly and transparently,” he said.

The NDC leader said Nigerians were entitled to assurances that the approximately 103 million registered voters announced by the commission represented genuine and verifiable registrations by eligible citizens.

He said the public needed confidence that the register did not contain fictitious identities, fabricated entries or photographs allegedly generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

“We cannot afford to approach an election as consequential as the 2027 general election with a voter database whose integrity is in doubt,” he said.

Dickson added that unreliable voter data could undermine the credibility of the electoral process, stressing the need for the commission to establish the facts surrounding the allegations.

He warned that if investigations established that the register contained fictitious identities, photographs of deceased persons or images of individuals who were not eligible Nigerian voters, the development could damage INEC’s credibility and Nigeria’s international standing.

He, however, noted that there was still time before the elections for the commission to address the concerns.

“I therefore join other concerned Nigerians in calling on INEC to provide a clear explanation, establish the facts and take all necessary measures to clean up the register,” he said.

Dickson urged Nigerians to take advantage of the statutory display of the voter register at designated locations to scrutinise entries and report suspicious or inaccurate information through appropriate channels.

He also encouraged citizens to use INEC’s online platforms, where available, to verify relevant information and raise concerns about questionable entries.

According to him, residents familiar with their communities and polling units could help identify suspicious registrations by reporting questionable names and photographs to the appropriate authorities for verification.

“INEC must take responsibility for ensuring that the register is credible, accurate and reliable. The integrity of the voter register is fundamental to the integrity of the election, and the commission must do everything within its legal powers to protect it,” he said.

Dickson urges vigilance over Ebola concerns

Asked whether reported Ebola cases could lead to the postponement of the 2027 elections, Dickson urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, saying it was too early to determine the possible implications.

He said Nigerians were awaiting further information from the Federal Government and relevant health authorities on the situation and measures being taken to contain the disease.

“Whether the situation will affect the election is not something any of us can determine at this stage. We are waiting for more information, and all Nigerians must remain vigilant,” he said.

Dickson said the government’s response should address broader public health concerns and contingency measures in the event of a worsening situation, rather than focus solely on possible effects on the elections.

He added that information available to him suggested that the affected patient had been contained and the situation was being managed, but cautioned against making claims not supported by verified information.

“We must all remain alert and prayerful. I urge Nigerians to exercise caution and call on governments at all levels to strengthen their preparedness and response mechanisms,” he said.

He also urged Nigerians to avoid spreading unverified information or making unfounded predictions about the possible consequences of the outbreak.

NDC calls for issue-based campaigns

On the 2027 general elections, Dickson urged political parties and their supporters to focus on issues rather than resort to insults, abuse or violence.

He said the NDC would promote an electoral process in which every eligible Nigerian’s vote counted.

“The election must be ‘one person, one vote; one youth, one vote;’ and every Nigerian’s vote must count. As you return to your respective constituencies, I encourage you to take this message to the people and mobilise support for our candidates,” he said.

He urged party members to explain their policies, engage citizens respectfully and persuade voters through issue-based campaigns.

“Our party does not stand for violence or personal attacks. We want the ruling party to justify its claim to another term in office through its record of performance,” he said.

Dickson described elections as a referendum on the performance of an incumbent government, expressing confidence that Nigerians would assess the record of the current administration before deciding how to vote.

Group cites leadership deficit

Earlier, Emmanuel said the Dickson Movement for Democracy was established in response to what it described as a leadership deficit in Nigeria and the need to groom a new generation of leaders committed to accountability, transparency and responsible governance.

He said the group had identified Dickson as a potential mentor after assessing the country’s political landscape and seeking a role model whose leadership experience and philosophy could guide young Nigerians.

Emmanuel said the movement was committed to preserving multiparty democracy and defending the country’s constitutional order.

He expressed concern about what he described as a drift towards a one-party state, citing the movement of politicians towards the ruling party.

According to him, the emergence of the NDC under Dickson’s leadership offered an alternative political direction and reinforced the need to preserve multiparty democracy.

Emmanuel said the movement’s vision extended beyond the 2027 elections to developing future leaders and political ideologues committed to democratic governance and national development.

He added that the group wanted an electoral process in which no vote was stolen, suppressed or unlawfully excluded from the final results.