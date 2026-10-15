Cross River GIS agency, Archibong bag double honours at Nigeria GovTech awards 2026

…Agency recognised for digital land administration, pioneering geospatial innovations

The Cross River State Geographic Information Agency (CRGIA) has won two honours at the Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2026, emerging as the Most Improved State GIS/Digital Land Administration agency, while its Director-General, Hon. William Archibong Jr., received the Distinguished GovTech Trailblazer’s Award.

The awards were presented by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), under the Presidency, during the 4th Nigeria GovTech Conference and Awards held at Zuma Hall, Rockview Hotel Royale, Abuja.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Senator George Akume, represented by his Permanent Secretary,General Service office, Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim Kana, mni, presented the awards.

According to the agency, the institutional award recognises its strides in digital land administration and the application of geospatial technology to improve governance and evidence-based decision-making across key sectors of the state.

One of its notable innovations is an agricultural commodity traceability system developed in partnership with the Cross River State Ministry of Agriculture.

The system uses geospatial technology to track agricultural commodities, with the agency describing it as a pioneering initiative among subnational governments in Nigeria and potentially across Africa.

CRGIA, in collaboration with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), has also deployed geospatial intelligence in social inclusion and environmental protection.

It recently conducted a geospatial survey of persons living with disabilities to support targeted policy interventions.

The agency has equally established spatial early-warning systems to strengthen environmental monitoring, disaster preparedness, and risk management across the state.

Speaking after receiving the awards, Archibong dedicated the honours to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, and the agency’s technical workforce.

He said the governor’s appointment, strategic support, and provision of an enabling environment had helped the agency advance its reforms.

“Geographic Information Systems are no longer merely tools for property documentation. They are the bedrock of modern governance, providing the spatial intelligence required to solve cross-sector challenges, protect our environment, and ensure inclusive, sustainable development,” Archibong said.

He added that the recognition would strengthen the agency’s commitment to reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and integrating geospatial intelligence into the operations of critical sectors of the state’s economy.

The 4th Nigeria GovTech Conference and Awards brought together public-sector policymakers, technology leaders, and development partners to showcase innovations and promote the modernisation of public service delivery in Nigeria.