Creative economy: FG unveils D30 platform to woo investors

By Benjamin Njokun

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has unveiled the D30 Platform as a single-window intelligence hub for Nigeria’s creative and tourism economy, developed in partnership with Cavista Holdings.

Following the launch, investors, businesses and state governments will be able to locate creative clusters, tourism assets, infrastructure gaps and viable opportunities from a single source.

Speaking at the launch, Minister, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, thanked Cavista Holdings for its partnership in delivering the technology. She said the platform addresses a long-standing constraint in the sector, the absence of reliable, comprehensive data to measure the true scale of opportunities.

According to the Minister, an investor considering a film production facility should be able to see where creative clusters are located and what supporting infrastructure exists.

“D30 is not intended to be another government database that simply accumulates information. Its purpose is to support decisions that help businesses expand, guide investors and enable the government to deploy resources more effectively,” she said.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abdulkarim Ozi Ibrahim, described the unveiling as an important milestone in the Ministry’s efforts to unlock the immense economic potential of Nigeria’s art, culture, tourism and creative industries.

“For the government, it represents an opportunity to strengthen evidence-based planning and policymaking. For investors, it provides greater visibility into emerging opportunities, industry clusters and areas requiring investment. For businesses and entrepreneurs, it offers information that can support expansion, competitiveness and better commercial decisions,” he said.