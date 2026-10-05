‘Crashed aircraft was on mission from Benin to Lagos’

File image of a NAF helicopter crash site.

Nigeria Air Force authorities have revealed that the tragic aircraft that crashed in Ondo State today, was on a mission to Lagos from Benin.

Read Also: NAF confirms ownership, launches rescue operation after aircraft crash in Ondo

The aircraft crashed on Monday in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday.

A community leader, who spoke in confidence, confirmed the crash but said residents were yet to establish the exact location and other details.

According to him, “Yes, it is true. A helicopter crashed at Igbokoda, Ondo State, but we don’t know the exact place and other details.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Jimoh Abayomi, said he was not aware of the incident when contacted.

Later, the Nigerian Air Force released a statement, claiming ownership of the ATR-42 aircraft. Also, it activated an immediate search-and-rescue operation.

A statement by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, said, “The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

“Search and rescue operations, in coordination with relevant authorities and emergency response agencies, are currently ongoing.

“The NAF is committed to ensuring the success of the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

“Further details will be communicated in due course.”

Vanguard News