Country Boy unveils collection blending Western, African fashion

By Chioma Okoye

Fashion brand Country Boy is set to unveil a new collection combining traditional Western influences with contemporary African fashion, in a move aimed at redefining its creative identity.

The collection draws inspiration from classic Western silhouettes while incorporating elements of African streetwear and couture, with emphasis on individuality, craftsmanship and bold design.

Opeyemi John, Chief Executive Officer of Country Boy, hinted at the brand’s new creative direction, declaring, “Enough of the boring stuff.”

A major highlight of the collection is the CB Wrangler Jacket, a limited-edition piece inspired by traditional Western wrangler styles.

The jacket blends Western design elements with African influences and modern styling, reflecting the brand’s approach to creating distinctive fashion pieces that combine character, comfort and versatility.

According to John, Country Boy’s creative philosophy centres on expressive and intentional fashion that embraces rawness while retaining class and sophistication.

The forthcoming collection is expected to reinforce the brand’s identity by exploring the intersection of Western heritage and African creativity.

Through the collection, Country Boy aims to offer fashion enthusiasts a distinctive interpretation of contemporary style, bringing together influences from different cultural traditions in a bold, modern expression.