Copa del Rey matches postponed following Spain train collision

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced on Wednesday the postponement of 24 matches in the first round of the Copa del Rey “as a mark of respect and solidarity” with the victims of a high-speed train collision.

“The entire Spanish football family stands united in grief over this tragedy and stands ready to assist the authorities in helping the victims of this devastating accident,” the RFEF said in a statement published on its website.

“As a mark of respect and solidarity with all the victims of the tragic train accident that occurred on Wednesday morning in the province of Toledo, the RFEF has decided to suspend the 24 matches in the first round of the Copa del Rey originally scheduled for this afternoon and this evening.”

The federation added that it will “provide further details in due course regarding the revised tournament schedule and the final kick-off times for the postponed matches”.

The latest provisional figures from the Spanish authorities put the death toll at at least 31, with 80 injured, following the collision of two high-speed trains around 130 kilometres (80 miles) south of Madrid.