CONSTITUENCY DELINEATION: Itsekiri youths accuse INEC of plotting ethnic crisis in Warri

Itsekiri National Youth Council, INYC, has kicked against the Warri Federal Constituency delineation report by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, alleging that the Ewein wards are all ghost units.

INYC said INEC was deliberately trying to instigate an ethnic crisis in Warri through the report, warning that the electoral body would be held responsible for any breakdown of peace in the area.

In a statement, its Public Relations Officer, Tuoyo Awani, alleged that there were clear cases of fraud in the report, claiming that coordinates from other local government areas and states had been used to lay claim to their land.

The statement also called on INEC to remove the report from its portal.

The statement reads: “The fraudulent units created under the so-called Ewein Wards are all ghost units. There is no place in Warri South with such nomenclature. These are non-existent places manufactured by INEC to justify their fraud.

“Even the recent upload is full of fraud and confusion. Units from Ubeji have been taken to Ugbuwangue Ward, and units from Orere in Omadino/Obodo Ward have been taken to Bowen Ward. This alone proves that INEC is corruptly confused and not ready for a credible exercise.

“It is obvious that INEC is deliberately trying to cause another round of ethnic crisis in Warri, which is already brewing. INEC will be held responsible for any breakdown of peace in Warri.

“As a people, we have lost confidence in the state government because its officials know the truth but have refused to present it to the NSA and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Okere and Pessu are Itsekiri land from time immemorial. No inch of it belongs to Ijaws. Documented facts and historical records show Ijaws are not part of Warri South. The entire report is fraudulent, with fake coordinates imported to justify land grabbing.

“The Warri South legislative arm has stated its position through a resolution that Ijaws are not part of Warri South, and that must be respected.

“We demand that INEC immediately pulls down this fraudulent document from its portal and restores sanity. Warri South wards must remain as they were, either under INEC or DESIEC. We will resist this injustice with all legitimate and legal means available to us as a people.”