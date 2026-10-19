CAS verdict on Senegal AFCON title appeal ‘expected end November’

AFCON

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced Monday that a verdict on Senegal’s appeal of the decision to strip them of the Africa Cup of Nations title in favour of Morocco is expected at the end of November.

CAS said in a statement that a hearing of the case took place behind closed doors at its headquarters in Lausanne on October 8.

“The panel have begun and continue their deliberations,” the organisation which resolves international sports disputes explained.

“The CAS arbitrators have decided to issue a complete ruling which includes legal grounds, known as a CAS Award. This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at the end of November 2026.”

At the January 18 final in Rabat, Senegal won 1-0 thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal, but the occasion was marred by chaotic scenes near the end of normal time when many Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest at the decision to award Morocco a penalty with the match still goalless.

Some Senegalese supporters also attempted a pitch invasion, and the game was held up for almost 20 minutes before the Senegal players returned.

In March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) overturned that result, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory, and the title.