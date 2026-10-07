Carvajal deal has broken down, says Getafe president

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Getafe president Ángel Torres has retracted his earlier comments suggesting former Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal was close to joining the LaLiga club, saying the proposed deal has now broken down.

According to ESPN, Torres had previously told DAZN that Getafe were working on a deal for the 34-year-old defender, who has been without a club since his Real Madrid contract expired in June.

“We’re working on it. He has passed a medical and everything. All that is missing is for LaLiga and me to reach an agreement,” Torres had said.

However, when asked about Carvajal’s possible arrival on Wednesday, Torres changed his position, saying: “There’s nothing, [the agreement] has broken down.”

Carvajal, a Real Madrid academy graduate, spent 13 seasons with the club and won 27 trophies, including six Champions League titles, a joint-record tally.

The Spain international’s later years at the Santiago Bernabéu were disrupted by serious injuries.

He suffered a cruciate ligament tear in October 2024 and another significant knee injury a year later, limiting him to 23 appearances for Real Madrid last season.