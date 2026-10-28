Carrick, Fernandes, hold peace talks after Bournemouth neglect

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and head coach Michael Carrick have held private talks to resolve tensions ahead of the club’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

The meeting followed Fernandes’ omission from the starting line-up in United’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday, after the Portuguese midfielder reportedly criticised Carrick’s tactics following a 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League.

BBC Sport report that the pair met privately at United’s training ground on Tuesday to discuss their differences and clear the air before the team travels to Stamford Bridge.

Fernandes, 32, remained an unused substitute against Bournemouth but could return to the starting line-up when United face Chelsea at 12:30 GMT on Saturday.

Carrick, meanwhile, will remain in charge for the fixture despite mounting pressure over the team’s poor performances. The 45-year-old was widely expected to lose his job following the Bournemouth defeat, but United’s board has decided to give him another opportunity to turn the situation around.

The club currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, having recorded just one victory in eight league matches this season.

Despite the disappointing run, senior figures at Old Trafford reportedly believe Carrick should not bear the entire responsibility for the team’s struggles. The board is understood to consider the squad capable of qualifying for the Champions League and believes the players have failed to perform to their expected standard.

In a further boost for Carrick, midfielder Kobbie Mainoo returned to training on Wednesday after spending a fortnight on the sidelines with an injury.

However, uncertainty remains over Carrick’s long-term future, with United reportedly drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements.

Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and ex Germany and Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann are among the names being considered.

Saturday’s encounter with Chelsea could therefore prove significant for Carrick as he attempts to improve United’s results and restore confidence within the squad.

The talks with Fernandes may also help ease tensions between the manager and his captain as United seek to recover from their latest setback.