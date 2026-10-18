Full list: Canada unveils list of high-paying jobs eligible for extra immigration points

Canada has announced changes to its Express Entry immigration system, introducing additional permanent residence points for eligible workers with Canadian work experience or qualifying job offers in high-wage occupations from November 3, 2026.
The changes, announced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on October 16, will prioritise skilled professionals whose experience and job offers align with the country’s economic and labour market needs.
Under the revised Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), eligible candidates could receive up to 100 additional points for a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation, while those with qualifying Canadian work experience could receive additional
points based on the wage level of their occupation.
The government has also announced that a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) will no longer be required for qualifying job offers to receive the new Express Entry points or meet job offer requirements under the Federal Skilled Worker Program and Federal Skilled Trades Program.
However, the government said it would continue to verify job offers to ensure they are genuine and comply with immigration requirements.
According to IRCC, the reforms are designed to help Canada attract and retain skilled workers while simplifying the immigration process for employers and applicants.
“Canada is competing globally for people with the skills we need to build a prosperous economy and stronger public services. These changes will help us identify, attract and retain the skilled newcomers who are best positioned to succeed in Canada, while making the Express Entry system more targeted and responsive to our labour market needs,” the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.
Canada releases list of eligible high-wage occupations
IRCC has published a list of eligible occupations, grouped into three wage levels. The list is based on wage data from 2023 to 2025 and is scheduled to take effect on November 3, 2026.
The classification is based on the median wage of workers in an occupation across Canada, rather than an individual applicant’s salary.
1. Occupations eligible for the highest wage level
These occupations have median wages at least twice the median wage of the overall Canadian workforce.
The eligible occupations include:
- Senior government managers and officials
- Senior managers in financial, communications and other business services
- Senior managers in health, education, social and community services and membership organisations
- Financial managers
- Human resources managers
- Purchasing managers
- Insurance, real estate and financial brokerage managers
- Banking, credit and other investment managers
- Engineering managers
- Architecture and science managers
- Computer and information systems managers
- Mining engineers
- Petroleum engineers
- Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine
- Specialists in surgery
- General practitioners and family physicians
- Veterinarians
- Nurse practitioners
- Physician assistants, midwives and allied health professionals
- Government managers in health and social policy development and programme administration
- Government managers in economic analysis, policy development and programme administration
- Government managers in education policy development and programme administration
- Other managers in public administration
- Commissioned police officers and related occupations in public protection services
- Fire chiefs and senior firefighting officers
- Judges
- Lawyers and Quebec notaries
- University professors and lecturers
- Corporate sales managers
- Managers in natural resources production and fishing
- Utilities managers
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