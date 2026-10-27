CAN to DSS, Police: Probe video threatening Christians, prosecute culprits

Okoh

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to investigate a viral video showing a young man leading boys in chants threatening attacks on Christians in Enugu and Jos during Sunday worship, demanding that those responsible be brought to justice.

The association warned that the threats must not be dismissed as mere chants, insisting that Nigerians must be free to gather for worship without fear of being attacked because of their religious beliefs.

In a statement by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN condemned the apparent incitement to religious violence, expressing particular concern over the involvement of children and young persons in the threatening chants.

“The possibility that young people are being exposed to or encouraged to embrace such hatred raises serious concerns that must not be ignored,” Archbishop Okoh said.

CAN urged security agencies to establish when and where the video was recorded, identify those involved and determine who organised or facilitated the activity.

It also called for an assessment of potential security risks and adequate protection for Christian communities and places of worship in Enugu, Jos and other parts of the country.

While acknowledging the reported disavowal of the video by the leadership of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), the association insisted that the denial should not take the place of an independent investigation.

“The denial of responsibility by any organisation cannot replace an independent investigation into the identities of those involved, the origin of the video and the circumstances surrounding the chants,” it said.

The association further urged investigators to establish whether any individuals or groups sponsored, encouraged or facilitated the threats, insisting that anyone found culpable must face the law without favour or discrimination.

CAN also called on religious leaders to reject any teaching or activity that promotes hatred or violence against people of other faiths, warning against exposing young Nigerians to messages that portray fellow citizens as enemies because of their religious beliefs.

It cautioned that failure to act could embolden those who threaten citizens on religious grounds and further undermine peaceful coexistence in a country already grappling with violence and deep-seated distrust.

“Allowing such conduct to go unchallenged would send a dangerous message that threats against citizens on religious grounds can be made without consequence,” the association said.

CAN urged Christians to remain calm, vigilant and law-abiding while the investigation proceeds, warning against retaliatory actions that could put lives at risk and deepen religious divisions.

The association reaffirmed its commitment to religious freedom, justice and peaceful coexistence, insisting that every Nigerian was entitled to equal protection under the law, regardless of faith.

It charged the government to move beyond condemnation, establish the facts and hold those responsible accountable, warning that the safety of citizens and their freedom to worship must not be left at the mercy of religious extremists.