CAN questions conviction of Christian woman in Borno

…Raises religious freedom concerns

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted the reported conviction and imprisonment of a Christian woman in Borno State, raising concerns over religious freedom and the protection of fundamental rights.

The woman, identified in circulating reports as Lami Samuel Dawa, was reportedly convicted in a case said to have involved the conversion of an adult woman to Christianity. CAN said the precise facts and legal basis of the conviction were still being verified.

In a statement by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association disclosed that an appeal had been filed, adding that it was committed to allowing the judicial process to run its course.

“The Association believes that every individual has the right to freely choose, change or practise their religion or belief without coercion, intimidation or unlawful punishment,” CAN said.

The association urged the relevant authorities to protect the rights of all parties and ensure that justice was served in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

CAN also pledged to monitor developments and engage the authorities through appropriate legal and institutional channels, while reaffirming its commitment to peaceful coexistence among Nigerians of different religious backgrounds.

It said the case highlighted the need to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed to every citizen, including the right to freely choose and practise a religion.