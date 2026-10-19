CAN mourns Uduaghan, hails commitment to national unity

Uduaghan

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has mourned former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, praising his commitment to dialogue and confidence-building during a period of heightened political tension in Nigeria.

The association said Uduaghan’s efforts to promote understanding and preserve national unity remained an important part of his contributions to public service and nation-building.

In a statement on Monday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, expressed sadness over the former governor’s death and extended the association’s sympathies to his family, the Delta State Government and the people of Delta State, as well as all those mourning him.

“His commitment to dialogue, confidence-building and the preservation of national unity remains worthy of commendation,” Archbishop Okoh said.

He described Uduaghan’s passing as a loss to his family and all who valued his contributions to public service and nation-building.

Archbishop Okoh prayed for God’s comfort for the bereaved family and others affected by the loss, asking God to grant the former governor eternal rest.