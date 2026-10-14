Build Public confidence through professionalism, AIG tells police

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State, AIG Auwal Musa Muhammad, has urged police officers in Jigawa State to build public trust and confidence through professionalism, discipline and respect for citizens’ fundamental rights.

Muhammad made the call while addressing officers and men of the Jigawa State Police Command during an official visit to the command headquarters in Dutse.

He emphasised that discipline, integrity, professionalism and respect for human rights were essential to effective policing, urging officers to uphold these values in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

The commandant also urged police personnel to maintain cordial relationships with the communities they serve, noting that public cooperation was vital to strengthening security and boosting confidence in the Force.

He stressed the need for continuous training, knowledge sharing and stronger collaboration between the Police Academy and operational police formations to enhance officers’ capacity and improve service delivery.

Earlier, Muhammad paid a courtesy visit to Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House in Dutse, where discussions focused on strengthening cooperation between the Jigawa State Government and the Nigeria Police Academy.

He said the visit was aimed at promoting police training, capacity development and institutional support to improve professionalism within the Force.

In his remarks, Namadi commended police officers and other security agencies for their efforts to protect lives and property across the state.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies in the discharge of their responsibilities.