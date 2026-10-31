Two suspected Ebola cases identified in North-East Nigeria – NCDC

Two suspected cases of Ebola disease have been identified in Nigeria’s North-East region, with both individuals isolated as health authorities conduct investigations and laboratory tests.

An update on the disease situation by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), said contact identification and listing were ongoing, while samples from the suspected cases were being subjected to laboratory testing.

It clarified that the classification of the individuals as suspected cases did not mean they had tested positive for Ebola, noting that confirmation would depend on laboratory results.

The public was advised to maintain proper hand hygiene, practise enhanced sanitation and follow preventive guidance issued by public health authorities.

The update added that further information would be provided as verified details become available.