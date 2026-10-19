Former Delta governor Uduaghan dies at 71

Uduaghan

By Akpokona Omafuaire

Former Governor of Delta State Emmanuel Uduaghan has died just three days before his 72nd birthday, according to his family.

A statement signed by his son Toju Anire Uduaghan on behalf of the family said the ex-governor died on Monday.

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“It is with hearts weighed down by immeasurable grief and profound sorrow that we announce the passing to glory of our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, and Patriarch, His Excellency, Dr. Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State, who departed this world on the morning of 19th October 2026,” the statement said.

“His passing has left us devastated. Words can hardly express the depth of our sorrow at the loss of a man who meant so much to our family and whose life and service touched countless others across Delta State and Nigeria.

“He was a source of strength, a father figure, a beloved brother and uncle, and a respected elder. We will deeply miss his presence and forever cherish the memories and legacy he leaves behind.

“He served as Commissioner for Health from 1999 to 2003, Secretary to the Delta State Government from 2003 to 2007, and Governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015. Throughout his years in public service, he demonstrated a commitment to the human and infrastructural development of Delta State.”

The statement said Uduaghan’s death was a profound loss to the family, the people of Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

“We are grateful to Almighty God for his life, his service, and the legacy he leaves behind.

“We pray that Almighty God, in His infinite mercy, will grant his soul eternal rest and comfort our family, friends, associates, former colleagues, and all who mourn this painful loss,” the statement added.

Vanguard News