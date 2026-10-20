Breaking: Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti, dies at 100

Pa Fasoranti

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Elder statesman and National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, has died at the age of 100.

His death was announced on Tuesday by Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in a statement personally signed by him in Akure, the state capital.

The governor described Fasoranti as a revered elder statesman whose life was marked by wisdom, integrity and selfless service to Ondo State, Yorubaland and Nigeria.

The statement read: “With a heavy heart but with total submission to the will of God, I announce the passing of our revered elder statesman, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, who departed this world at the glorious age of 100.

“Pa Fasoranti was a patriarch, a beacon of wisdom, integrity and selfless service whose century-long life was marked by uncommon commitment to the development of our dear State, Yorubaland and Nigeria at large.

“His counsel, fatherly guidance and principled stand on issues of justice and good governance will be sorely missed.

“He lived a fulfilled life and left indelible footprints of honour and legacy for generations to come.”

Aiyedatiwa, on behalf of the Ondo State Government and its people, extended his condolences to the Fasoranti family, the people of Akure Kingdom and the entire state. He prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul, saying: “May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Vanguard Newspaper