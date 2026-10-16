BRADE Supports 400 Students, 17 Teachers in Magbon Segun School Outreach

BRADE Group has provided educational materials and classroom resources to 400 students and 17 teachers at Community High School, Magbon Segun, in an initiative aimed at supporting teaching and learning and improving the school environment.

The outreach, held on September 24, 2026, featured the distribution of educational materials and customised notebooks to students and teachers, alongside the provision of whiteboards and markers to support instruction across the school’s six classrooms.

The initiative formed part of BRADE Group’s 2026 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme, with education identified as a key priority under its Social pillar.

Speaking at the event, Dr Kester Awani highlighted the importance of education to the company’s social responsibility agenda, noting that investment in learning helps empower individuals and create opportunities for future growth.

He explained that the initiative reflected BRADE’s commitment to supporting host communities through interventions that address practical needs and contribute to sustainable development.

The BRADE Group Chairman, Mr Ese Avanoma, delivered a keynote address titled “Learning for a Better Future,” in which he encouraged the students to take their education seriously, embrace continuous learning and recognise education as a pathway to future opportunities.

To reinforce the message, the outreach featured an interactive educational quiz based on the keynote address, coordinated by Mr Benjamin Odupitan. A spelling bee competition, facilitated by Ms Happiness Ibeh, also tested students’ literacy skills, encouraged healthy academic competition and provided an opportunity for participants to demonstrate their knowledge.

Outstanding participants in the activities were recognised and rewarded for their performances.

The initiative was informed by a community needs assessment led by Ms Gbemisola Adeleye, which identified the school’s practical teaching and learning requirements and guided the selection of materials provided.

The distribution of classroom resources was coordinated by BRADE Group’s Chief Operations Officer, Mr Robinson Ogholo.

The school principal, Mr Aderibigbe Olufemi, expressed appreciation to BRADE Group’s management for responding to the school’s educational needs, describing the intervention as a welcome contribution to the learning environment.

He noted that the provision of whiteboards, markers and other educational materials across the school’s six classrooms would support teachers in delivering lessons more effectively and help students engage better with classroom activities.

According to him, the donations would provide practical support for teaching and learning while helping to address some of the school’s resource needs.

Olufemi thanked the management of BRADE Group for identifying the school as a beneficiary and demonstrating a commitment to educational development through tangible support.

He also urged other companies operating within and around the community to emulate the gesture by investing in initiatives that address the needs of schools and other community institutions.

He stressed that sustained collaboration between businesses and their host communities could make a meaningful difference in educational development, particularly where schools require additional resources to create conducive learning environments.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the school’s Head Boy, Wealth Samuel, thanked BRADE Group’s management for the intervention, noting that the initiative addressed practical needs within the school.

He expressed gratitude for the educational materials and classroom resources, saying the donations would support their learning and make classroom activities more engaging.

The students also welcomed the opportunity to participate in the quiz and spelling bee competitions, which encouraged them to demonstrate their knowledge, build confidence and appreciate the value of academic excellence.

The outreach also featured cultural dances and other engaging activities through which the students entertained the visiting BRADE delegation, adding colour and excitement to the event.

The performances provided an opportunity for the students to showcase their talents, celebrate their cultural heritage and interact with the visitors in a lively atmosphere.

Through the intervention, BRADE Group combined the provision of educational resources with activities designed to promote literacy, encourage student participation and inspire a stronger interest in learning.

The company said it would continue to pursue initiatives aligned with its ESG priorities and core values of integrity, safety, reliability and respect, with a focus on contributing meaningfully to the development of communities in which it operates.