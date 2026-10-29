Borno community to Tinubu, Zulum: Bring our 78 children home

By Luminous Jannamike & Kehinde Folarin

ABUJA – The Margi community in Borno State has urged President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum to intensify efforts to rescue 78 schoolchildren and a teacher abducted from Mussa and Lassa communities in Askira/Uba Local Government Area.

The community said the victims’ continued captivity had plunged their families into anguish, urging the authorities to step up rescue efforts and provide regular updates on their whereabouts.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the community’s Secretary, Malla Gadzama, said 43 pupils were abducted from Mussa on May 15, 2026, while 35 students and a teacher were taken from a secondary school in Lassa on June 26 as they prepared for national examinations.

“Our message is simple and clear: our children must not be forgotten,” Gadzama said.

He called on Tinubu to mobilise the necessary security and intelligence resources and ensure effective coordination among security agencies.

“Mr President, these children are Nigerians. Their lives matter,” he added.

Gadzama also urged Zulum to make the rescue a priority and establish a reliable channel for keeping affected families informed without compromising security operations.

“Development must also be measured by the safety of our children and the well-being of their families. Infrastructure cannot compensate for the continuing anguish of parents whose children remain in captivity,” he said.

The community appealed to Senator Ali Ndume and other elected representatives from Askira/Uba to use their positions to sustain pressure on the authorities. It also called for better security around vulnerable schools and medical, psychological and educational support for the victims upon their return.

Citing Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which identifies the security and welfare of the people as the primary purpose of government, Gadzama said the authorities must fulfil their constitutional responsibility.

“We are not asking for favour from government. We are just asking the government to fulfil its primary responsibility to the people,” he said.

The community urged Tinubu, Zulum and security agencies to sustain rescue efforts until the children and their teacher were safely reunited with their families.

“Bring Mussa schoolchildren, Lassa schoolchildren and their teachers safely home. That is our demand,” Gadzama said.