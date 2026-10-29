Billing disputes: LASCOPA recovers N26.2m refund for Ikeja Electric customers

.Resolves 528 cases

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) has resolved 528 complaints against Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) and secured credit adjustments and refunds totalling N26,243,758.75 for affected consumers between January and September 2026.

The General Manager, LASCOPA Afolabi Solebo, Esq., revealed this on Thursday.

Solebo explained that 556 complaints were received against Ikeja Electric during the nine months, with 528 resolved and 28 ongoing, representing about a 95 per cent resolution rate.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to promoting fairness, accountability, transparency and improved service delivery in the electricity distribution sector.

According to Solebo, the agency facilitated refunds and credit adjustments worth N26.2m, underscoring the importance of regulatory intervention and mediation in securing redress for consumers.

Head of Complaints and Mediation Department, Mr Yusuf Musiliu, said the agency receives and analyses complaints through online and offline channels, while stakeholders’ parley provides a platform for Ikeja Electric officials and affected consumers to discuss grievances and reach amicable resolution.

Musiliu therefore urged aggrieved consumers to follow established procedures rather than resorting to self-help, advising them to submit relevant documents, including electricity bills, payment receipts and other evidence when filing complaints for timely investigation.

He disclosed that LASCOPA’s stakeholders’ parley with Ikeja Electric holds on the last Thursday of every month, providing a regular platform for consumers to present unresolved complaints and engage directly with the distribution company.

Musiliu encouraged consumers to promptly report billing disputes, estimated billing, overbilling, electricity supply issues and other unfair practices.

The agency reiterated its commitment to protecting consumers and promoting accountability in line with Lagos State Consumer Protection Law 2025 (as amended), urging residents to contact the agency through the toll-free helpline 080 0005 2726 on weekdays or email [email protected] to report complaints.