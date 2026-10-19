Bauchi: Witchcraft claim sparks violent attack as police arrest 17

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Bauchi state police command has arrested 17 suspects over an alleged witchcraft accusation that triggered a violent attack on a family in Gobirawa Village, Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects allegedly attacked a 60-year-old man and his family after accusing the man’s son of witchcraft following the death of a 20-year-old resident, identified as Halilu Ahmad, on October 16, 2026.

The incident occurred around 1am on October 18, when the suspects allegedly invaded the victim’s residence armed with machetes and sticks, inflicting multiple injuries on him and his 30-year-old son.

The attackers were also alleged to have damaged two motorcycles belonging to the family.

The police said preliminary investigations indicated that the attack was triggered by the suspects’ belief that the victim’s son was responsible for the death through witchcraft.

Due to the deteriorating condition of the 60-year-old victim, he was initially taken to General Hospital, Alkaleri, before being referred to Ihsan Hospital, Bauchi, for further treatment.

Police spokesman SP Nafiu Habib, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said detectives attached to Alkaleri Division arrested the 17 suspects following the incident.

He said the commissioner of police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, had directed the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Bauchi, for discreet investigation and the arrest of three other suspects still at large.

The police spokesman quoted the commissioner as warning against accusations of witchcraft and other unverified superstitious beliefs that could lead to violence and the unlawful punishment of innocent persons.

Aliyu urged residents to report suspicions, grievances and criminal allegations to the police rather than resorting to self-help or jungle justice.

He assured the public that the command would pursue justice in the case and would not tolerate actions capable of threatening public peace and security.