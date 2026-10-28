Barcelona fined €602 over approach for Atlético Madrid’s Álvarez

Atletico Madrid’s Argentine forward #19 Julian Alvarez shoots during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and RC Deportivo de la Coruna at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Oscar DEL POZO / AFP)

Barcelona have been fined €602 by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) following a complaint by Atlético Madrid over the Catalan club’s approach for Argentine striker Julián Álvarez.

The sanction followed Atlético’s allegation that Barcelona contacted the forward, who remains under contract with the Madrid club until June 2030, without first notifying them in writing of their intention to negotiate a transfer.

According to Reuters, the RFEF imposed the fine under Article 133 of its regulations, which covers minor breaches of regulatory obligations.

Atlético had lodged complaints with both the Spanish federation and FIFA over Barcelona’s alleged approach. However, FIFA declined to consider the case, stating that it lacked jurisdiction.

The disciplinary proceedings established that a conversation took place between Álvarez’s agent, Fernando Hidalgo, and Barcelona sporting director Deco on May 15, 2026, before Atlético received written communication on May 28.

During the conversation, Hidalgo reportedly told Deco that Atlético would consider offers for the striker and indicated that he had permission to discuss a potential departure. However, the disciplinary committee said it could not establish that Atlético had authorised the agent to negotiate the player’s exit.

The federation ultimately classified Barcelona’s conduct as a minor infringement rather than a serious offence, resulting in the €602 penalty. The club can appeal the decision.

Álvarez’s potential move to Barcelona generated considerable tension between the two Spanish clubs during the summer transfer window after the Argentine expressed his desire to play for the Catalan side.

The 26-year-old, who joined Atlético from Manchester City in 2024, has a contract running until 2030 and a reported release clause of €500m.

His comments about wanting to fulfil his ambition of playing for Barcelona angered sections of Atlético’s supporters, who frequently booed him during matches this season.

However, the striker recently sought to repair his relationship with the club’s fans after scoring the winning goal against Deportivo La Coruña on Saturday, his second consecutive match with a goal.

Following the victory, Álvarez acknowledged that his earlier comments had upset supporters.

“It was a mistake. I understand why the fans are angry. If I were a fan, I’d be angry too. Especially given how they’ve supported me since I arrived,” he said.

The victory moved Atlético to within two points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, while the reception Álvarez received after scoring suggested that relations with sections of the club’s supporters could be improving.

Despite the controversy surrounding his future, Álvarez remains an Atlético player, with Barcelona’s pursuit ending in a financial penalty rather than a transfer.