Bamidele mourns Fasoranti, says Nigeria has lost patriot

Pa Fasoranti

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA: Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), has described the death of the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, at the age of 100 as a great loss to Nigeria, saying the country has lost a patriot par excellence.

Bamidele, in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, described the late elder statesman as a man of uncommon integrity who consistently placed national interest above personal and sectional considerations.

The statement read: “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, CFR, the foremost leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.

“The late centenarian was a patriot par excellence, a statesman of uncommon integrity who consistently placed national interest far above personal or sectional considerations.

“As an educationist, school administrator and community leader, Baba Fasoranti impacted generations of Nigerians and left an indelible mark on our national development trajectory.”

The Senate Leader said Fasoranti would be remembered for his principled convictions, selflessness and commitment to true federalism, national unity and progress.

He described the deceased as one of the last surviving Awoists and a link between the politics of the First Republic and the Fourth Republic, as well as a custodian of the progressive ideals of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

“His wise counsel, moral authority and stabilising voice will be sorely missed at this critical period in our national life,” Bamidele said.

He extended his condolences, on behalf of his family, constituents and the Senate, to the Fasoranti family, the people of Ondo State, Afenifere and the Yoruba nation.

Bamidele prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and for God to grant his family and associates the strength to bear the loss.