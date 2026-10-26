Live updates: Ballon d’Or 2026: Full list of winners as rankings revealed

The rankings for the 2026 Ballon d’Or are being unveiled live on Monday, October 26, with several prominent footballers named among the players ranked 25th to 29th in the men’s category.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos, Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Al-Qadsiah forward Julian Quiñones and Arsenal defender William Saliba are among the players whose positions have been announced so far.

According to updates from the official Ballon d’Or account, Marquinhos occupies 25th place, while Upamecano is ranked 26th and Fernandes takes 27th position.

Quiñones is ranked 28th, with Saliba sharing 29th place in the standings.

The rankings are being released as the ceremony unfolds, with football fans awaiting the announcement of the players who have made the top positions and the eventual winner of the prestigious individual award.

The Ballon d’Or recognises the outstanding individual performances of footballers over the relevant assessment period, with players judged on their performances, achievements and overall contribution to the game.

The ceremony is taking place in London, with England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane among the leading contenders for the men’s award, alongside Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and other leading stars.

This report will be updated as more rankings and winners are announced.

Ballon d’Or 2026: Latest rankings revealed

11th: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/Spain)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/Spain) 12th: Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona/Spain)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona/Spain) 13th: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/Morocco)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/Morocco) 14th: Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal) 15th : Declan Rice (Arsenal/England)

: Declan Rice (Arsenal/England) 16th : Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain/Spain)

: Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain/Spain) 17th: Vincius (Real Madrid/Spain)

Vincius (Real Madrid/Spain) 18th: Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid/Spain)

Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid/Spain) 19th: Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal)

Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal) 20th: William Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain/Ecuador)

William Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain/Ecuador) 21st: Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal/Brazil)

22nd: Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan/Argentina)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan/Argentina) 23rd: Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal) 24th: Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich/Colombia)