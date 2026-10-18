Attack on Abia Station: No arms, ammunition stolen — CP

— Two senior policemen killed, three inspectors injured as hoodlums attack facility

— Explosives set station building, patrol van ablaze

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Abia State Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, has said no arms or ammunition were stolen when armed hoodlums attacked the Uratta Police Divisional Headquarters in Aba, killing two senior police officers and injuring three inspectors.

The attackers, who stormed the facility at about 2.26am on Saturday, reportedly used explosives to set parts of the station building and a patrol van ablaze.

The injured inspectors are receiving medical attention, while parts of the station and other vehicles within the premises were reportedly damaged.

Afolabi confirmed the attack while inspecting the damaged facility alongside Governor Alex Otti on Saturday.

The police commissioner, who said he arrived at the scene at about 4am, disclosed that security operatives had launched operations to track down the perpetrators.

“The most important thing is to get the culprit, and that is what we are doing,” he said, adding that no arrests had been made as of the time of his visit.

“The assurance I can give is that wherever they are, whenever they enter the hole, we will bring them out.”

In a statement on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, said Afolabi personally led tactical teams to the area, where they combed the surrounding environment and restored calm.

She said intensified security operations and intelligence gathering were ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

The commissioner condemned the incident and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Governor Otti also visited the injured officers at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba, to assess their condition.

The police urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information that could assist the investigation.

The attack recalls a similar incident on February 23, 2021, when gunmen attacked the same police station, killing a police sergeant identified as Okezie and setting ablaze a patrol vehicle donated by the state government.