Arsenal to retake team photo with Saliba after defender’s omission — Arteta

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta attends a press conference at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 4, 2026, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League league semifinal, second-leg football match against Atletico Madrid. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club will take a new team photograph featuring William Saliba after the defender was surprisingly left out of the official 2026/27 picture published this week.

According to Sky Sports, Arteta said the original photo was arranged to meet commercial commitments after earlier attempts had been cancelled, and confirmed Saliba was “completely fine” about missing it, after being unavailable to attend due to a medical appointment.

The omission surprised supporters, particularly because Saliba remains a key member of the squad. The 25-year-old has yet to play this season because of a back injury, but has made 184 appearances for Arsenal.

“We will have another picture with the whole family,” Arteta said ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Nottingham Forest. “Hopefully we can get them all together at some point one day, and we’ll announce that as well.”

The Arsenal boss said Saliba had been unable to attend and had taken the situation in good humour, despite some banter from teammates. The club plans to arrange a new photograph with the full squad.

Saliba has resumed training on the grass as he continues his recovery. Arteta said the defender is progressing well and is due to have another MRI scan next week to assess the healing process.

“Every sign so far has been very, very positive,” Arteta said. “It will be good to have him.”

Arteta also said Martin Zubimendi could return against Forest after picking up an injury during the warm-down following the Leeds match. Piero Hincapie is expected to be out for another one or two weeks, while Christos Tzolis is making good progress from a hamstring injury sustained on international duty with Greece.