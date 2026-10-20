Appeal court upholds ruling on Zamfara APC primary

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto has dismissed an appeal filed by Senator Sahabi Ya’u Kaura challenging a Federal High Court judgment in Gusau over the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election for Zamfara North.

The appellate court upheld the lower court’s decision in favour of Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, an APC senatorial aspirant for Zamfara North, which ordered the conduct of another primary election in the district.

Counsel to the first respondent, Bello Galadi, disclosed this while speaking with journalists after the judgment, saying the appellate court resolved all the issues raised by the appellant and dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.

Galadi said Kaura had challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court to entertain the suit, but the Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s authority to hear and determine the matter.

He added that the appellate court also rejected the argument that the lower court had improperly shifted the burden of proof to the appellant, noting that the evidence before it established non-compliance with the APC’s rules and guidelines.

Describing the judgment as a victory for democracy and the rule of law, Galadi said it reinforced the principle that everyone, regardless of position, was subject to the law.

“This judgment has vindicated my client’s decision to pursue the case and sent a strong message to those who consider themselves above the law,” he said.

Shinkafi had approached the Federal High Court in Gusau, alleging that the APC senatorial primary election for Zamfara North was not conducted and that there were irregularities in the process.

The lower court ruled in his favour and ordered the party to conduct another primary within 14 days. Dissatisfied with the decision, Kaura appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Shinkafi welcomed the appellate court’s decision and urged his supporters across Shinkafi, Birnin Magaji, Zurmi and Kaura Namoda local government areas to continue advocating for what he described as equitable political representation.