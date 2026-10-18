APC: Unstoppable movement for a greater Nigeria- Reyenieju

Reyenieju

A Former three-term member of the House of Representatives and currently the Special Adviser to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC on National Assembly Matters, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju has said that the APC stands today not just as a political party, but as an indomitable structure and the unequivocal voice of the Nigerian people.

According him, as the party rallies for unity and progress, the message from the leadership and key stakeholders is clear: the movement to renew hope and reset the nation is unstoppable.

Speaking to Newsmen on the just-concluded inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Reyenieju projected a positive outcome, noting that the mobilization is strong.

Reyenieju who is the Chairman Delta Unity Group, reiterated the position of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the APC National Chairman, who affirmed the party’s unmatched dominance, stating: “No political party has our structure. We have over 261,000 just party exco and 31 governors.” This grassroots network is the engine driving the party’s connection to every Nigerian.

He commended the National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, for his exemplary leadership and for galvanizing the party machinery. The National Chairman’s tireless efforts have solidified the APC’s structure, ensuring that the party remains the only true vehicle for national transformation. Under his stewardship, the party has witnessed unprecedented unity and coordination, proving that the APC is indeed the party of the future.

Reyenieju further acknowledges the courage required to undertake the fundamental reset of the Nigerian economy. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken bold steps—most notably the removal of fuel subsidies—that past leaders of this country were aware were necessary but lacked the fortitude to execute.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State praised the President’s focus, urging that the campaign season should not distract from these reforms. He assured the President: “A good product sells itself.”

“Fellow Governors are united in this conviction. Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State highlighted the historic consensus in Nigerian politics, noting that President Tinubu is the leader who “deserves to be re-elected.” He acknowledged that while the path may be difficult, it is necessary and purposeful.

“Governor Adeleke of Osun State encapsulated the momentum, declaring: “Nobody can stop this movement, we shall dance all the way back to Aso Rock.

“The APC leadership recognizes the temporary pains of these economic adjustments but asks for patience as the fruits of these reforms begin to materialize. Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT, challenged the party machinery to deliver results, noting that leadership is about tackling problems rather than running from them.

“As the party prepares for the upcoming elections, the message is one of “More Support, Stronger Unity, A Greater Nigeria.” The APC is not just asking for votes; it is asking for continued partnership in building the Nigeria of our dreams”.