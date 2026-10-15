By Bayo Wahab

The spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of ruining Nigerians’ lives through its policies, while the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, blamed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for contributing to the country’s economic problems.

The two party spokespersons exchanged views on the APC’s performance ahead of the 2027 general election during an appearance on News Central’s Breakfast Central on Thursday.

Abdullahi argued that the Tinubu administration’s policies had worsened the economic and social conditions of Nigerians, insisting that the government should admit its shortcomings and change direction.

He likened the administration’s efforts to fixing a pothole but ending up damaging the entire road.

“What they tried to do in the last three is like trying to fill a pothole, and in the process they end up leaving the economy in a ditch,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC spokesperson argued that government policies should be assessed by their impact on citizens’ lives and livelihoods, rather than by official claims about their success.

“There is nothing wrong in admitting that your prescription or your solution has not worked,” he said, adding that the consequences of the APC’s policies could be seen across the economy, society and security.

According to Abdullahi, life had become increasingly difficult for ordinary Nigerians, adding that the ruling party had failed to provide a clear explanation of its Renewed Hope agenda.

“Nigeria is the capital to the largest number of poor people, and all you hear them is talking about this Renewed Hope agenda and you ask them, what is this Renewed Hope? They cannot come up with any articulated explanation,” he said.

Morka, however, rejected Abdullahi’s criticism, arguing that the ADC’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, contributed to the economic challenges facing Nigeria.

He accused Atiku of failing in leadership and alleged that his tenure contributed to the country’s economic decline.

“Let me make clear that my good friend speaks for a candidate who is easily the most critical actor in the economic sabotage of this country,” Morka said.

He also accused the former vice president of leaving behind a poor record in office and alleged that the administration in which Atiku served squandered $16bn earmarked for electricity projects.

Morka said the APC government was now attempting to address problems created by previous administrations, including the one in which Atiku served.

According to him, Atiku “left a sordid record of performance; destroyed Nigeria’s national assets; created the economic void that governments since then have been trying to fill; squandered 16 billion US dollars meant to provide electricity.”

“When a man like that comes along to mount this sort of very cosmetic, emotional critique of a government that is trying to solve problems that he principally created, please, my dear brother, don’t pontificate,” he said.

The APC spokesman maintained that Atiku’s record in government should be considered when assessing his criticism of the current administration.