APC chair attacks Atiku over lack of projects in Plateau as VP

APC National chair, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

By Ayobami Okerinde

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has challenged former vice-president Atiku Abubakar to name one major project worth N10bn executed in Plateau State during his eight years in office.

Yilwatda spoke on Wednesday at the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement in Jos, the Plateau State capital, while canvassing support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Atiku was vice president for eight years. Show me one road or one thing that we had on the Plateau. Show me one N10 billion project on the Plateau within that period,” he said.

“The best we can have in those days is a borehole, or they bring ‘Keke Napep’ for us. Today, the president is bringing major projects on the Plateau,” he added.

Yilwatda listed a univeristy and the Federal Medical Centre among projects associated with Tinubu’s administration, adding that the president had addressed challenges in healthcare, education, infrastructure and security.

He identified insecurity as the most pressing concern among Plateau residents and credited Tinubu with addressing the problem.

“If you ask any Plateau man, ‘What is your problem?’ The number one problem is insecurity, and Mr President has addressed it,” Yilwatda said.

Also speaking at the event, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang urged residents to support Tinubu’s re-election, arguing that the president should be allowed to complete an eight-year tenure in line with the North-South power-sharing arrangement.

“There’s no reason why we will change the power-sharing formula between the north and the south; we’ve agreed that the south can do eight years and the north will do eight years,” he said.

“President Buhari did eight years for the north there; there is no reason why the south cannot do eight years.

He added, “We must be promise keepers; therefore, we have every reason to stick with the president.”

The governor urged Nigerians to exercise patience and allow Tinubu’s economic policies time to produce results, describing the president as a “good driver” and arguing that there was no need for a change in leadership.