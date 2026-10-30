Ancelotti omits Alisson as Brazil name squad for November friendlies

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has named a youthful 26-man squad for November friendlies against Japan and Singapore, leaving out Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker while insisting he remains the country’s best goalkeeper.

The squad was announced on Thursday at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil will face Japan on November 14 and Singapore three days later, as Ancelotti continues rebuilding the team after its disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

“We don’t need to test Alisson. We know him very well. He’s the best goalkeeper,” Ancelotti said. “When the Copa América starts, he’ll be called up. Like Alisson, all the others will be.”

Ancelotti said the November matches would give him an opportunity to assess younger players and refresh the squad. The selection includes nine players of Olympic age and 15 under 23.

“We need to make the most of 2027 to carry out this renewal,” he said, adding that he expected Brazil to have a more established team by the time preparations for the 2028 Copa América and World Cup qualifying intensify.

Chelsea forward Estêvão has retained his place despite limited playing time at club level. Ancelotti said Brazil would continue monitoring the 19-year-old and allow him to develop at his own pace.

The squad also includes maiden call-ups for Corinthians midfielder André and Cruzeiro defender Jonathan Jesus. Manchester City forward Allan is among the other young players selected.

No players from Flamengo or Palmeiras were called up following an agreement with the CBF, as the clubs are competing in a tight domestic title race. Atlético Mineiro players were also left out.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bento (Al Nassr), Lucas Perri (Torino), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba).

Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico Paranaense), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Jair Cunha (Nottingham Forest), Jonathan Jesus (Cruzeiro), Vanderson (Monaco), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Roma).

Midfielders: André (Corinthians), Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Bruno Guimarães (Arsenal), Danilo (Botafogo), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos), João Gomes (Aston Villa), Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Forwards: Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk), Allan (Manchester City), Estêvão (Chelsea), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Endrick and Vinícius Júnior (both Real Madrid).

Vanguard News