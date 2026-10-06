Anambra CP queries DPO, two officers over suspect’s disappearance from custody

Nigeria Police

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, Mr. Nnanna Ama, has ordered the immediate issuance of queries to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of 3-3 Police Station and a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Ama also directed the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against an inspector of police in the Division.

Ama’s directive follows the disappearance and the unknown whereabouts of an armed robbery suspect allegedly arrested and brought to the station.

In a press statement released on Tuesday by the Anambra State Police, the command’s Spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the CP gave the directive after personally interviewing the complainant and the police officers concerned over a viral video alleging that an armed robbery suspect arrested and brought to the station is no longer in Police custody and nowhere to be found.

The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Nnanna Ama, has ordered the immediate issuance of queries to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of 3-3 Police Station and a Deputy Superintendent of Police, while directing the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against an Inspector of Police.

“The directive followed allegations concerning the whereabouts of an armed robbery suspect reportedly arrested and brought to the station.

“The Commissioner gave the directives on October 5, 2026, after personally interviewing the complainant and the police officers concerned over a viral video alleging that an armed robbery suspect arrested and brought to the station could not be accounted for.

“The CP described the allegation as serious and capable of undermining public confidence in the Police.

“He stressed that the Command would not condone any act of unprofessional conduct, dereliction of duty, abuse of office or compromise of established procedures by any police officer.

“The Commissioner has consequently directed the X-Squad of the Command to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest, detention, documentation and subsequent whereabouts of the suspect, including the actions and responsibilities of officers involved.

“The CP further disclosed that necessary operational measures have been put in place to facilitate the arrest of the suspect, while assuring members of the public that the Command would communicate the outcome of the investigation when established.”

According to Ikenga, the Commissioner also cautioned members of the public against the circulation of unverified information capable of prejudicing an ongoing investigation, noting that facts must be established through due process.

“He reiterated that accountability remains a core component of the Command’s leadership philosophy, and that no police officer is above scrutiny or the established disciplinary process,” the statement added.