Amnesty seeks action over Edo APC chairman’s AK-47 threat

Amnesty International Nigeria has called on Nigerian security agencies to investigate and take appropriate action over alleged threats of political violence by the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Jarrett Tenebe, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The organisation, in a statement posted on its X platform, accused security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services, DSS, of failing to adequately respond to public threats of violence by politicians.

Amnesty said Tenebe was quoted as threatening to invoke the “power of AK-47” against anyone who attempted to thwart the APC’s plan to deliver 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

According to the organisation, Tenebe made the statement during a campaign rally in Edo State, where it said political violence was already a concern.

Amnesty said: “Nigeria’s security agencies are failing in their responsibilities, @PoliceNG @OfficialDSSNG, as some politicians continue to publicly threaten violence ahead of 2027 elections, in utter disregard for the rule of law and the nation’s Electoral Act.”

The organisation urged the authorities to ensure that politicians and other leaders who carry out, incite or threaten politically, religiously or ethnically motivated violence or human rights abuses are held accountable.

The development followed comments attributed to Tenebe in which he reportedly warned that anyone blocking the APC from delivering 2.5 million votes for Tinubu in 2027 would face what he described as the “prayer” of AK-47 fire.

Tenebe also reportedly warned former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to obtain the approval of Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo before entering the state, or risk being denied entry.

Amnesty International Nigeria said the alleged comments raised concerns about political violence and respect for the rule of law as the country approaches the 2027 elections.

The organisation called on the Nigerian authorities to ensure that individuals responsible for carrying out, inciting or threatening political violence are held to account, irrespective of their political affiliation.

It said such action was necessary ahead of the 2027 elections and beyond to protect citizens, uphold human rights and safeguard the electoral process.