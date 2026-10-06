Almost 500 arrested, over 40 police wounded in French school protests

Protesters stand in front of bins and furnitures set on fire during a demonstration of high-school students, in Paris on October 6, 2026, as part of a nationwide protest movement over learning conditions. Since late September, pupils have barred the entrances to hundreds of schools, complaining of teacher absences, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings ill-adapted to rising temperatures, among other grievances. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

At least 488 people were arrested and 43 members of the security forces wounded Tuesday as tens of thousands massed in France to protest against poor conditions in schools, the interior ministry said.

Most of the day’s demonstrations were peaceful but there were sporadic clashes across the country with protesters throwing projectiles and security forces using tear gas, AFP correspondents said.

Late evening, protesters were locked in an uneasy standoff with members of the security forces in Place de la Nation in eastern Paris as the main demonstration in the French capital wound down without dispersing.

Since last week, at least 6,547 people have been arrested over the protests, the interior ministry added. The ministry said earlier some 256,000 people had protested nationwide on Tuesday.

Vanguard News