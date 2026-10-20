Aiyedatiwa visits Fasoranti family, says late leader influenced govt decisions even at 100

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said the late elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, continued to influence government decisions positively even at the age of 100.

Aiyedatiwa stated this during a condolence visit to the deceased’s country home in Akure, Ondo State, where he described Fasoranti as an embodiment of humility, kindness and wisdom.

The governor said he was shocked by the news of Fasoranti’s death despite his advanced age, noting that the late elder statesman remained mentally alert and actively contributed to discussions on governance.

“Even at that age, Baba was still influencing decisions of government. That is to tell you that he was still mentally sound,” he said.

Aiyedatiwa described Fasoranti as a great educator whose influence spanned generations, noting that many of his former pupils had grown into prominent men and women across the world.

He said the late Afenifere leader lived a fulfilled life worthy of celebration rather than mourning.

“We cannot but celebrate his life and times. We are not mourning. We are just celebrating and thanking God for a life that was well lived,” the governor said.

Aiyedatiwa described Fasoranti as a calm and thoughtful man who possessed the knowledge and inner strength to develop and implement ideas.

He added that the elder statesman’s death was peaceful, without prolonged suffering.

“He slept, and that was it,” the governor said, praying that those he left behind would imbibe his virtues and contribute meaningfully to society.

My father had a covenant to die at 100 — Son

In his remarks, the eldest son of the deceased and Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, said the family was grateful for the governor’s visit and would celebrate their father’s life rather than mourn his death.

He disclosed that his father often told the family he had a covenant with God to die at the age of 100 and repeatedly instructed them not to cry when he eventually passed away.

“We are not mourning Baba. We are rejoicing. Baba has left us a big pair of shoes to step into, but we can only thank God for the legacy of firmness, resilience, hard work and love that he left us with,” he said.

Taiwo described his father as a devoted parent who remained actively involved in his children’s lives from their elementary education through university.

He said the family would greatly miss Fasoranti’s presence, guidance and wise counsel, describing him as a man of few words who communicated his message quietly but effectively.

He appealed for prayers as the family comes to terms with the loss.

Dignitaries accompany governor

Aiyedatiwa was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami; Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa; Head of Service, Chief Bayo Philip; and the member representing Ondo East/Ondo West Federal Constituency, Hon. Abiola Makinde.

Members of the State Executive Council were also part of the delegation.

Other dignitaries present included former Deputy Governor, Alhaji Abdulazeez Oluboyo; the Olu of Ilu-Abo, Oba Olu Falae; the Iresi of Osi, Oba Samuel Olajide Okunato; and the Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area, Hon. Gbenga Fasua.

Afenifere chieftains, including Chief Femi Aluko and Chief Korede Duyile, were also present.