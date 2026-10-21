Aguocha denies selling rice donated to Abia constituents

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Obi Aguocha, has denied allegations that he diverted and sold two truckloads of rice donated to his constituents by President Bola Tinubu.

A former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Abia State, Chief Charles Ogbonna, had accused the lawmaker of diverting the rice and selling it in the market in connivance with his in-law.

Ogbonna challenged Aguocha to sue him if the allegations were untrue.

However, in a statement, Aguocha described the allegations as false, malicious and fabricated, insisting that neither he nor anyone acting under his direction diverted, converted or sold any truckload of rice or palliatives.

He said all food relief items allocated to his constituents under the relevant appropriation provisions were distributed transparently and directly to the people through established and verifiable community-based channels.

Describing the allegations as a smear campaign against him, Aguocha said his relationship with Ogbonna deteriorated after he cautioned the former commissioner against making what he described as unfounded allegations against Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

The lawmaker, who is seeking re-election in 2027, alleged that his political opponents had resorted to spreading false claims because they could not defeat him in a fair election.

He accused them of attempting to damage his reputation and diminish his political standing ahead of the polls.

“Beyond the obvious attempt at character assassination, this orchestrated campaign was deliberate in its design to incite my constituents to anger, hatred, and mob violence against my person and office.

“In a challenging economic climate, falsely telling citizens that public palliatives meant for them were stolen and sold is a dangerous, reckless tactic calculated to trigger civil unrest and bodily harm,” he said.

Aguocha vowed to institute legal action against Ogbonna and others allegedly involved in the accusations, adding that his legal team was already compiling evidence.

He urged his constituents to remain calm and vigilant, insisting that the allegations would not distract him from his re-election bid in 2027.