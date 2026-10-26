ADC to APC: Nigerians suffer, your youth leaders ride N1bn SUVs

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

By Luminous Jannamike

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has slammed the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, over the reported distribution of seven luxury sports utility vehicles (SUVs) worth about N1 billion to its youth leaders, accusing the ruling party of prioritising political mobilisation over the hardship facing Nigerians.

The opposition party said the reported distribution exposed the contradiction between the economic sacrifices Nigerians are being asked to make and the privileges enjoyed by the ruling party’s political operatives, with millions struggling to afford food, transportation and other necessities.

In a statement on Monday, ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the development raised questions about the APC’s priorities as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.

“President Tinubu asks Nigerians to endure hardship while his party distributes luxury vehicles to its political operatives. Apparently, sacrifice is for ordinary Nigerians, while luxury is reserved for those working to keep the APC in power,” he said.

Abdullahi said the ruling party had mobilised resources for its political machinery without offering a convincing answer to the rising cost of living.

“The APC has found the resources to move its campaign officials around Nigeria. What it has failed to find is a convincing way to make life affordable for the Nigerians whose votes it now seeks,” he said.

The ADC also questioned the rationale for providing the vehicles for grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections when youth unemployment and economic hardship remain major concerns.

“Seven APC youth leaders can receive luxury vehicles, but millions of young Nigerians are still waiting for the jobs, opportunities and economic relief they were promised. Is this the APC’s idea of youth empowerment?” Abdullahi asked.

The party demanded disclosure of the source of funding for the vehicles, including whether public resources were involved.

“Nigerians deserve to know who paid for these vehicles. Until that question is answered, the ruling party cannot dismiss legitimate concerns about its priorities,” Abdullahi said.