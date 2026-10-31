ADC-PCC gives Sokoto authorities 24-hr ultimatum over attack on guber candidate

By Luminous Jannamike

The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has given security authorities in Sokoto State 24 hours to arrest those behind an attack on its governorship candidate, Alhaji Munir Dan Iya.

The ultimatum followed the alleged attack by operatives of the state-owned Sokoto Marshals, the vandalisation of several vehicles in the candidate’s convoy and the reported abduction of two Department of State Services (DSS) personnel attached to him.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC said the attack occurred along Airport Road, Sokoto, on Friday night, as Dan Iya returned to the city after accompanying former governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, from the airport.

Ologbondiyan said the candidate’s personal SUV was among the vehicles vandalised, adding that Dan Iya had personally reported the incident to the Sokoto State Commissioner of Police.

But the council said the attack was only part of a wider campaign of intimidation, alleging that operatives of the Sokoto Marshals had taken positions at various historic gates into the metropolis, harassing motorists and targeting vehicles displaying ADC posters, insignia and other party symbols.

It said the reported abduction of two DSS personnel attached to the candidate had further heightened concerns over the incident.

“This is not governance. It is banditry in uniform, and it must not be tolerated in a democracy,” Ologbondiyan declared.

The ADC-PCC described the incident as part of what it called a growing pattern of political violence against opposition figures, recalling similar attacks reportedly recorded in Kaduna and other states in recent weeks.

It warned that the party would no longer stand by while its candidates, leaders and members were subjected to intimidation and violence, insisting that it was prepared to defend their constitutional rights through every legitimate means.

The council called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Sokoto Commissioner of Police and relevant security and intelligence agencies to immediately investigate the attack, arrest those responsible and secure the release of the two DSS personnel.

It gave the authorities 24 hours to rein in the operatives, guarantee the safety of its candidate and members, and commence decisive action against those implicated.

“Failure to do so will leave the leadership of our party with no option but to take further decisive and lawful steps to protect its members, defend its political rights and safeguard our democracy,” the statement warned.

The ADC-PCC cautioned that the alleged deployment of a taxpayer-funded security outfit against political opponents could push the country towards an era of state-backed political intimidation, insisting that it would resist any attempt to silence the opposition through violence.