ADC fires back at APC over unpaid salary claims

dares ruling party to defend record

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to defend its record in government rather than make allegations against opposition parties, dismissing claims of unpaid salaries within the ADC as false and politically motivated.

The party said the allegation was an attempt to divert attention from the economic hardship, rising cost of living, unemployment and insecurity confronting Nigerians, warning that the 2027 election debate should centre on the Tinubu administration’s performance.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC challenged the APC Presidential Campaign Council to produce evidence to substantiate its allegation, describing the claim as an attempt to distract Nigerians from the government’s record.

“If the APC has any credible evidence to support its claims, it should produce it rather than continue to insult Nigerians with fabricated stories masquerading as press statements,” Abdullahi said.

On the issues it believes should dominate public debate, the ADC said:

“The real issue is the cost of living. The real issue is the absence of jobs and opportunities for our young people. The real issue is the insecurity that continues to threaten lives, livelihoods, and communities across the country.”

The party also accused the APC of preparing for the 2027 elections by attacking opposition parties rather than presenting its achievements.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that the APC has decided to run its 2027 campaign on allegations against the opposition rather than achievements of its own. That is what happens when a government has spent years making promises it cannot keep and excuses it cannot defend,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC spokesman urged Minister of Information, Alake, and other APC officials to explain why Nigerians should support another term for the ruling party after three years of economic hardship and insecurity.

“The APC may control the machinery of government, but it cannot control the lived experiences of Nigerians,” he said.

Abdullahi said the ADC would remain focused on holding the Tinubu administration accountable, insisting that allegations against the opposition would not displace the economic concerns shaping public debate.

“If the APC has a record to defend, let it defend it. If it has solutions, let it present them. But it should stop insulting the intelligence of Nigerians with these increasingly desperate distractions,” he added.

The party maintained that the cost of living would remain central to its campaign, positioning the economic consequences of the Tinubu administration’s policies as a defining issue in the 2027 election.