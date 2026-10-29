ADC accuses Mbah of anti-people policies in Enugu

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Enugu State Government of implementing anti-people policies, alleging that the administration of Governor Peter Mbah has worsened the hardship faced by residents.

The party’s 2027 governorship candidate, Chief Ocho Obodoeze, made the allegations in a statement issued by his media team and signed by Paul Anigbogu, in which he described the state government’s policies as “anti-people” and “draconian”.

Obodoeze alleged that the policies had inflicted physical and psychological hardship on residents rather than improving their living conditions, contrary to the promises made by the governor during the 2023 election campaign.

He recalled that Mbah had promised to end perennial water scarcity and provide clean, running pipe-borne water to every household and neighbourhood in Enugu metropolis within 180 days of assuming office, with plans to extend the project to other parts of the state, including Nsukka, Udi and Awgu.

The ADC candidate, however, accused the administration of failing to fulfil the promise.

He also criticised the demolition of properties and trading locations across the state, alleging that affected residents and business owners were left without adequate compensation or alternative means of livelihood.

According to him, demolitions at Old Park and Gariki in Enugu, as well as Ogige Market in Nsukka, displaced residents and traders, leaving thousands without their sources of income.

He claimed that some of those affected suffered depression, while others reportedly died, which he attributed to the loss of their livelihoods and the absence of relief or compensation.

Obodoeze further accused the state government of imposing multiple taxes on traders, survivors of the demolitions, commercial tricycle operators and bus operators, describing the situation as excessive.

He also questioned the state government’s appointment and contract-award practices, alleging that non-indigenes had been favoured over qualified people from Enugu State.

“While Enugu people were the ones bearing the brunt of the ruthless and inhuman taxation of the government, our governor favoured non-Enugu indigenes in appointments and contracts,” he said.

The ADC candidate questioned whether qualified personnel could not be found among the state’s population of more than 4.6 million people to occupy key government positions.

He also alleged that major government contracts, including the construction of smart schools, had been awarded to contractors from outside the state, some of whom he accused of delivering substandard work.

Obodoeze promised to investigate the contracts and seek the recovery of outstanding funds if elected governor in 2027.

The ADC candidate also expressed concern about the welfare of teachers in the state, claiming that Enugu teachers were among the poorest-paid in Nigeria.

On the political front, he urged the state government to stop what he described as the suppression of opposition parties and ensure a level playing field ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also alleged that political violence had increased in the state since the current political season began, claiming that opposition parties were among the primary targets.

Obodoeze said an ADC-led government would prioritise security, improve the welfare of teachers, other public workers and pensioners, and invest in infrastructure across sectors.

He added that his administration would invest heavily in agriculture and industrialisation to strengthen food security, expand exports, stimulate economic activities and create jobs.

The governorship hopeful further pledged that 98 per cent of appointments and contracts under his administration would be reserved for Enugu indigenes, saying the policy would empower local residents and give them opportunities similar to those available to indigenes in other states.

The allegations were contained in the ADC candidate’s statement. The statement did not include a response from the Enugu State Government to the claims.