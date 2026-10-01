Abbas is an invaluable partner in nation-building’ — Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on his 61st birthday, describing him as an “exceptional lawmaker” and an “invaluable partner in nation-building.”

Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday, said he joined Abbas’ family, friends, associates and constituents in Zaria to celebrate the Speaker on the occasion of his birthday.

The President commended Abbas’ contributions to the National Assembly and his role in supporting the administration’s efforts to deliver good governance.

“I commend the Speaker’s deep knowledge, wisdom, integrity, and drive for excellence, which are evident in the many impactful bills passed and the stability in the House.

“I thank him for his support in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Tinubu said.

The President noted that Abbas attended Ahmadu Bello University and Usmanu Dan Fodio University and holds the traditional title of Iyan Zazzau of the Zaria Emirate.

Abbas has represented Zaria Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives since 2011.

Tinubu prayed for many more years and good health for the Speaker as he continues to lead the House.

“I pray for many more years and good health for Speaker Abbas as he continues to provide disciplined leadership in the House of Representatives,” the President said.