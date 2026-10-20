2027: Yari’s comment exposes Tinubu’s failure on insecurity — ADC campaign

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council, ADC-PCC, has said a reported remark by Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Director-General of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has exposed the Tinubu administration’s failure to tackle insecurity and weakened the ruling party’s case for re-election.

The ADC said Yari’s reported question, what President Bola Tinubu could do about insecurity if former President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired military officer, could not eliminate it, raised doubts about the APC’s capacity to protect Nigerians and its justification for seeking another four years in power.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC described the remark as a damning assessment of the ruling party’s security record, coming from a senior figure charged with promoting Tinubu’s re-election.

Yari was quoted as saying: “If Buhari, who is a retired military man, could not wipe out insecurity, what can Tinubu do?”

The ADC-PCC said the comment reflected a failure of confidence in the APC’s ability to address a crisis that has left communities vulnerable to banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and killings.

“For a party that has been in power for nearly 12 years, this is a shocking admission of failure. Rather than inspire confidence in Nigerians, the statement from the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council reinforces the growing perception that the ruling party has run out of ideas and has no credible answers to the nation’s security challenges,” it said.

The opposition campaign council challenged the APC to explain why Nigerians should renew its mandate when insecurity remained a major national concern.

“How can the APC ask Nigerians to renew its mandate when its own campaign leadership is raising doubts about the capacity of its presidential candidate to tackle insecurity? Why should Nigerians entrust their future to a party whose leading campaign figures appear unable to defend its record or inspire confidence in its capacity to deliver?”

The ADC-PCC said its presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, offered a credible alternative, pledging an approach centred on strengthening the security architecture, modern policing, technology-driven operations and better intelligence gathering.

It also identified job creation for young Nigerians as part of its proposed response to the socioeconomic conditions that fuel criminality.

The council said any effective security strategy would require better coordination among security agencies, adequate equipment and sustained investment in the welfare and operational capacity of security personnel.

“Nigeria needs leadership that accepts responsibility, develops practical solutions and demonstrates the political will to protect citizens. It does not need a government that offers excuses for persistent insecurity or a ruling party whose campaign leadership appears to have lost faith in its own candidate’s ability to deliver,” the statement said.

The ADC-PCC urged voters to make the APC’s security record a central consideration in the next presidential election, warning against another four years of what it described as insecurity, uncertainty and excuses.