2027: We’re preparing to win, Atiku, Obi ‘shooting the breeze’ — APC spokesperson

APC spokesman Felix Morka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its readiness and preparedness to win the 2027 general elections, accusing opposition figures such as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of simply “shooting the breeze” instead of speaking for themselves.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated this on Channels Television’s Politics Today, while responding to questions about the party’s preparations for the next general elections, shortly after the inauguration of the ruling party’s Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Morka said the APC was leaving nothing to chance as it prepared for another electoral contest, adding that the party had won bye-elections since the last general elections.

“Virtually all elections that has been called, bye-elections, whatever election, since the last general elections, we’ve won fantastically. There is a reason for that. It is because we prepare, we do not take anything or leave anything to chance,” he said.

He added that the party was putting its structures and campaign machinery in place ahead of the elections.

“We prepare, we do our homework, we put together our systems and we trigger massive campaigns, which is what we are about to do,” Morka said.

The APC spokesman dismissed suggestions that the party’s preparations were a sign of desperation, arguing that the ruling party was focused on its electoral strategy.

“So, look, I don’t think it’s a sign of desperation to prepare. As a matter of fact, I think we are more preparing than the people in the opposition,” he said.

Morka specifically criticised Atiku and Obi, accusing them of focusing on the shortcomings of President Bola Tinubu’s administration rather than speaking for themselves.

“The Atikus, The Peter Obis, who are simply shooting the breeze, doing nothing to speak for themselves rather than tell you what you think the president is not doing or should be doing,” he said.

He maintained that the APC was focused on its own preparations and its ambition to retain electoral success in 2027.

“We mind our business and we are in this to compete and win the next election,” Morka added.

Earlier in the interview, when asked whether Nigerians liked and believed in the APC, Morka argued that the party’s position as the governing party at the federal level and in several states demonstrated public support.

“First of all, let me remind you that the APC is the governing party in this country, put in office by Nigerians. So, already, the answer to your question has been codified in an election of the APC, that is governing, not just at the centre but in so many states of our country. So, the answer is yes,” he said.