2027: We’ll repay good deeds with votes, Jigawa APC chairman says

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Bashir Danmalam, has pledged to mobilise massive votes for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Umar Namadi and other party candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Danmalam made the pledge on Saturday during an APC stakeholders’ meeting in Ringim, saying residents would reciprocate what he described as the benefits of the APC-led administrations by voting overwhelmingly for the party.

He said the developmental projects and political opportunities provided by the administrations had given the people of the area reasons to support the party in the forthcoming elections.

“We don’t have enough words to express our gratitude to Governor Umar Namadi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what they have done for us. The best way to appreciate them is to vote for the APC again in 2027,” he said.

Danmalam said the Namadi administration had addressed several challenges that had affected the local government for decades, particularly unreliable electricity supply.

He said connecting Ringim to the Gagarawa electricity grid had brought relief to residents who had endured unstable power supply for more than 30 years.

“This administration has solved many serious challenges facing our people for several years, including connecting Ringim to the Gagarawa grid for steady electricity supply, solarising water schemes to improve water availability and providing access to quality education,” he said.

The APC chairman also commended the governor for rehabilitating the Ringim General Hospital, constructing a new specialist hospital and providing free drugs to pregnant women and children.

He described the appointment of three commissioners from Ringim, overseeing Special Duties, Agriculture and Power, as an unprecedented political opportunity for the area.

Danmalam added that more than 30 other political appointments had been given to indigenes of the local government under the present administration.

“I don’t think we have ever enjoyed these kinds of privileges in the history of Ringim Local Government Area. The governor has given us more than we expected,” he said.

He urged residents, party members and supporters to demonstrate their appreciation by voting for all APC candidates, from the presidency to the State House of Assembly.

Danmalam expressed confidence that Ringim would be among the first local government areas in Jigawa State to deliver substantial votes for the ruling party.

“By the grace of God, Ringim will be the first local government to deliver victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Umar Namadi and all other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections,” he said.