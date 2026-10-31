2027: ‘Three factors that’ll swing votes for Tinubu’

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Director General of the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council APC-PCC, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has named President Bola Tinubu’s faith in God, his record of performance and the campaign organisation’s capacity to win the hearts of the electorate as the three factors that will swing votes for him in January’s presidential election.

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Yari, a former Governor of Zamfara State, spoke with journalists at the weekend in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, where he joined the President and other eminent Nigerians to perform Umrah, the muslim lesser pilgrimage. The footage of the interview was obtained on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the three factors would ultimately secure victory for Tinubu, and reaffirmed the APC-PCC’s commitment to securing the buy-in of Nigerians for the President’s second-term bid.

His remarks followed a media chat in Saudi Arabia on Friday, at which Tinubu expressed what he called enormous faith in God to be re-elected.

“I believe that Allah’s wish in His court must prevail. And there’s no other God but Allah. Allah is the only one who can define a human being, what he will be, and what he will become”, he said.

Yari said the President’s response was the mark of a true leader.

“That is what makes a leader, because when you ask him, he first prayed for the country, prayed for every Nigerian and also he says this election is an election that God has selected the person who will be a leader, and only Him that can put a leader or otherwise,” he said.

The APC-PCC boss added that the campaign would match that faith with work on the ground.

“So in total, I depend on Allah to do it for him as he did it for him in 2023. By that, Allah says we should work, that all the procedures we are undertaking, to campaign, to talk to people, to convince them, to show them what we have done, what we have achieved and that by His grace, people will be convinced to elect us,” he said.