2027 Presidency: It’s too late for Atiku, others to upset Tinubu

By Soni Daniel, Editor Northern Region

It is too late for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and the other opposition figures in Nigeria to team up and upset President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next year’s election, Otunba Segun Showunmi, a member of the Communication and Strategy Committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, has said.

Showunmi, who was named to the council by President Tinubu early this week, said that Atiku and his political allies wasted time in coming together to plan how they could defeat President Tinubu, adding that the current attempt to coalesce into a force against Tinubu was an exercise in futility.

Showunmi, who described himself as a card-carrying member of the People’s Democratic Party, said that he was convinced that Atiku and other opposition party would lose the forthcoming presidential election, but asked them to accept the result in good faith.

He said: “Atiku’s condition is already late because they are merely chasing shadows and the truth is that they cannot work together with a view to mustering the capacity to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

“But they should be wise to accept the results as announced by the INEC because if they attempt to rig the election or cause problems they would be charged for treason and punished according to the laws of the land.

On the decision by President Tinubu not to be physically present at all campaign locations, Showunmi justified it, saying that there was no need for the president to leave the serious business of governance for campaign.

Showunmi pointed out that the president had already made himself acceptable to Nigerians and does not need further physical engagement in order to win the election.

“President Tinubu does not need further introduction in order to defeat Atiku and the rest because he has already done enough to deserve the support and goodwill of most Nigerians.

The former PDP governorship candidate in Ogun pointed out that Tinubu had won the hearts of Nigerians by withdrawing the fuel subsidy in order to make more money for state and local government development more than any other administration.

Showunmi said that only uneducated Nigerians would dare to complain about the withdrawal of fuel subsidy by President Tinubu, arguing that even the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had always wanted to remove fuel subsidy before now.

“No educated Nigerian would oppose what President Bola Tinubu has done on fuel subsidy. It is only people who do not mean well that would kick against it,” the campaign council member insisted.

He also listed the establishment of six regional development commission to facilitate the transformation of Nigeria and the improvement of security, which has resulted in quick release of captured Nigerians as some of the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

“We have all seen that Tinubu has brought the nation together by settling all the regions as our founding fathers had wanted and this is a big achievement,” he said.