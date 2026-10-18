2027: Opposition woke up too late to stop Tinubu — Adebayo

President Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Chief Communications Adviser to the Adebayo-Bugaje Presidential Campaign, Comrade Mark Adebayo, has said opposition parties seeking a common presidential ticket may have waited too long to build the political structures needed to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, Adebayo said the challenge goes beyond agreeing on a single candidate, arguing that the opposition should have started building the political infrastructure for a coalition at least three years ago.

He, however, insisted that defeating Tinubu remains possible with the right strategy and mass mobilisation.

“The conversations around different political parties coming together to support a single presidential ticket came too late in the day, in my opinion. That’s a conversation that should have begun at least three years ago by building critical political infrastructures to achieve that.

“You can’t start such a crucial process on the eve of a general election,” Adebayo added.

He also identified differences in the political and governance ideologies of the parties and their candidates as another major obstacle to a united opposition.

“I think the opposition woke up to that realization too late,” Adebayo said. “Meanwhile, whilst I agree it is extremely challenging, it is not impossible for one presidential candidate to defeat the incumbent.”

Adebayo expressed confidence that Prince Adewole Adebayo could defeat Tinubu through a broad-based movement against the current system of governance.

“With the application of the appropriate strategies predicated on massive mobilization of Nigerians around a movement to end this ‘corrupt’ and ‘satanic’ system that is killing our country, it is possible for an opposition candidate to defeat Tinubu next year and Prince Adewole Adebayo is working so hard to achieve that,” he said.