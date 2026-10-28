2027: Olisah Metuh, Ize-Iyamu join campaign council as APC releases supplementary list

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has added former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh; former Edo State governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu; and actress Foluke Daramola to President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

The party announced the appointments in a supplementary list released on Wednesday, expanding the council’s membership across various directorates, sectoral groups, mobilisation structures and operational units ahead of the 2027 general election.

The statement was signed by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) hereby releases a supplementary list of leadership and membership of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu/APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), expanding the composition of the Council ahead of the 2027 general election,” the statement read.

The party said the additional appointments were intended to strengthen coordination among the different components of the campaign council as preparations for the election continued.

“Our great Party reiterates its commitment to ensuring effective coordination among the various components of the PCC as preparations remain in top gear for the 2027 general election,” the statement added.

The supplementary list comes about two weeks after the APC released an earlier list of members of the presidential campaign council, which included opposition governors such as Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The latest appointments expand the party’s campaign structure as it prepares to seek Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.