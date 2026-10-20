2027: Ohanaeze Canada urges Ndigbo to prioritise elections

Ohanaeze

…Group advises Christmas travellers to return before polls

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Ohanaeze Ndigbo Canada has urged Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora to prioritise participation in the 2027 presidential election over festive activities, saying their involvement would be critical to shaping Nigeria’s future.

The group advised eligible Igbo voters planning to travel home for Christmas and New Year celebrations to make adequate arrangements to return to their polling locations before the election.

President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Canada, Chief Dr Anicetus Nwizundu, gave the advice in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Nwizundu urged eligible voters to exercise their civic responsibility by turning out in large numbers to vote for candidates of their choice, stressing that every vote counted in the democratic process.

He said active participation in elections was essential to promoting good governance, strengthening democracy and shaping the country’s future.

The group, however, clarified that it was not endorsing any political party or presidential candidate, maintaining that its position was guided by political neutrality and respect for the constitutional rights of individual voters.

According to the statement, Ndigbo planning to travel home in December 2026 or January 2027 for holidays, family reunions, traditional ceremonies and other personal engagements should plan their trips carefully to avoid missing the presidential election.

It also advised those whose journeys were not essential to consider postponing them until after the polls.

“Our message is straightforward: Your involvement counts and your vote is your voice,” the group said, urging Nigerians to demonstrate their commitment to the country’s democratic future through peaceful and lawful participation in the electoral process.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Canada expressed concern over the country’s economic challenges and called on voters to use the ballot to influence the direction of governance.

The group said the future of Ndigbo, both in Nigeria and abroad, was closely linked to the country’s political and economic development, making participation in the electoral process imperative.

It urged Igbo voters to remain politically engaged and make independent choices based on their expectations for a better-governed Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for January 16, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are slated for February 6, 2027.